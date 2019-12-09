AUSTIN, Texas — Republican candidate for Texas House of Representatives and former Austin City Council member Don Zimmerman is suing the City of Austin and several abortion rights organizations after lawmakers voted to use city funds to assist abortion access.

The city’s 2019-2020 budget includes $150,000 set aside for “logistical and support services for Austin residents seeking abortion care,” Austin leaders said on Tuesday night.

The abortion services amendment passed 10-1.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Zimmerman argued the budget amendment violated the state’s abortion laws.

The lawsuit references Senate Bill 22, which bans local governments from partnering with abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

Austin’s $150,000 budget is set aside for organizations that provide logistical support such as travel and lodging and are not prohibited by SB 22 because they are not abortion providers or affiliates.

But Zimmerman’s lawsuit claims the city’s expenditures violate other state statutes from 1961 putting criminal liability on anyone who “furnishes the means for procuring an abortion knowing the purpose intended.”

The statutes referenced in Zimmerman’s lawsuit refer to pre-Roe v. Wade laws that were not formally repealed by the Texas Legislature following the Supreme Court’s decision in 1973.

He argues that despite the decision of Roe v. Wade, there is no “implied repeal” of those laws without a state court ruling.

On Thursday, council member Greg Casar said the lawsuit reminded him of “a satire piece in The Onion.”

“The lawsuit reads like Zimmerman just stepped out of a misogynist time machine, and he doesn’t realize that things like abortion, interracial marriage, and birth control are suddenly all legal now.”

Zimmerman is demanding the mayor and the city claw back all public funds provided to abortion-assistance organizations.

