AUSTIN, Texas — Montana Governor Steve Bullock was in Austin on Saturday to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival.

But before that, the Democratic presidential candidate stopped by KVUE to talk to Jenni Lee.

Governor Bullock said before this past week, he was against impeaching President Donald Trump because he didn't want the next year and a half to be all about the president.

Gov. Bullock said when he's out talking to the American people, they're worried about healthcare and economy, not the president.

But the whistleblower complaint that came out last week changed his mind.

"When you literally have the president withheld money to Ukraine, who asked the Ukrainian President, 'Hey, do us a favor' when it comes to Joe Biden, when you had him directing the Ukrainian president to work with his personal lawyer and the AG and then try to cover it up, I think this impeachment inquiry has to go forward," he said.

Gov. Bullock said while it's not a good political move, impeaching President Trump is a must for the sake of the country.

