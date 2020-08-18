Austin leaders react after Texas governor proposes legislation to retaliate against cities that defund police

Austin leaders quickly reacted to the proposal.

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after the Austin City Council voted to cut 34% of the Austin Police Department budget, the governor of Texas announced he and other state leaders are proposing legislation that would retaliate against cities that defund their police departments.

Austin leaders quickly reacted to the proposal.

"Today, a group of all-white members of our state government, including Gov. Greg Abbott, attacked the Black Lives Matter movement. Gov. Abbott could have held a press conference to express his support for the George Floyd Act," Councilmember Greg Casar's statement read in part. "The message from the tens of thousands of Austinites who made their voices heard in this year’s budget process was clear: We must decrease our over-reliance on police to handle all of our complex public safety challenges and instead reinvest in domestic violence shelters, mental health first responders and more. That’s what our City Council did, and it’s exactly the work we’re committed to continue."

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said in a statement, "Our country is getting really tired of staged political theater and they want real systemic change."

"Policing is not the same thing as public safety, especially when we see continued and growing racial disparities in who gets targeted more often for arrests and searches," Garza's statement read in part. "If the governor really cared about public safety, he would expand Medicaid; he would invest in our childcare infrastructure that is crumbling right before our eyes; he would have mandated masks earlier in this pandemic."

Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison also criticized the governor's handling of the pandemic in response to the proposed legislation.

"I’m not at all surprised to see our state leaders do anything they can to try to distract from their catastrophic handling of the pandemic," she said in part on Facebook. "This is just another tired example of their disdain for local control and actual democracy. In order to punish us for reallocating our public safety dollars in response to unprecedented community demand, Gov. Abbott’s proposal would effectively defund everything else under the City’s purview, including parks, streets, sanitation and public health."

Last week, the Austin City Council cut roughly 34% of the Austin Police Department's $434 million total budget. Gov. Abbott said that move puts Texans in danger.

“They will never be able to increase property tax revenue again if they defund police,” Abbott said from the Bob Bolen Public Safety Center in North Texas. "Defunding the police puts Texans in danger and invites lawlessness into our cities, and cities that endanger their residents should not be able to turn around and raise more taxes from those same Texans."