David Perdue says he won't run for Senate in 2022

This comes just a week after he said he was considering it.

ATLANTA — Days after saying he was considering running for Senate in 2022, David Perdue announced that he will not.

Perdue said this was a personal decision and not a political one.

He said that he's "confident" that whoever wins the Republican primary will defeat the Democrat candidate and said he "will do everything I can to make that happen."

If he were going to run, it would have been against Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Perdue lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff. He said last week he already filed the paperwork to run.

Despite the Democrats taking control of the US Senate, thanks to the sweep in Georgia, Perdue said in his statement that the state is not Blue.

"As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state," he said. "The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians."

Here is the full statement:

Dear Friends,

After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.

I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.

It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.

God Bless,