AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump is running for re-election to keep his seat in the White House and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will do his part to make sure he is on the Texas ballot.

On Tuesday, Patrick is expected to file the paperwork needed for Trump to appear on the Texas ballot during the 2020 presidential elections. Patrick is expected to file the paperwork at 1 p.m. at the Republican Party of Texas headquarters.

Trump officially announced his campaign for re-election back in June during a rally in Florida.

The House impeachment report involving the current president is expected to go public on Tuesday after lawmakers got the first look Monday behind closed doors ahead of the judiciary hearing. Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong.

House impeachment report to go public Tuesday

During a tour of an Austin Apple facility on Nov. 20, Trump addressed the impeachment inquiry, calling it a "hoax."

According to a poll conducted by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune back in November, none of the top Democrats seeking the presidential nomination would beat Trump in Texas. That poll found that while Trump did well against those Democrats, he's not doing as well when voters were asked if they will vote for his re-election.

Slightly more than half said they either "definitely" (46%) or "probably" (6%) will not vote for Trump in 2020. However, about 48% said they will either "definitely" or "probably" vote for him.

