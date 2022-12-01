Court overturns rebuke against State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for actions while Travis County judge

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct had criticized Eckhardt for two incidents that occurred during her time as the Travis County judge.

AUSTIN, Texas — A special court of review has overturned a rebuke by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct over actions State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt took when she was Travis County judge.

In December 2020, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which investigates complaints against judges at all levels, said that Eckhardt's actions in two incidents violated the section of the Texas Constitution that prohibits judges from conduct that brings public discredit to the judiciary.

In its public admonition, the commission first criticized Eckhardt for wearing a pink "pussy hat" beanie while presiding over a January 2017 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting. The commission said that the action "could be perceived as undignified, offensive and inappropriate."

The second incident included in the admonition was when, at the Texas Tribune Festival in September 2019, Eckhardt made the remark that Gov. Greg Abbott "hates trees because one fell on him," referring to the 1984 incident when a large tree limb fell on Abbott's back while he was jogging, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

In December 2020, Eckhardt disputed the commission's jurisdiction, saying it doesn't have jurisdiction over an elected official who performed no judicial role. She argued that she was inappropriately held to standards meant for judges involved in the judicial system.

In its Jan. 11, 2022, ruling on the rebuke, the three-judge special court of review agreed with Eckhardt. In its opinion, the court said that Eckhardt "enjoyed the title 'judge' but had none of its duties."

Our freedom of speech - especially political speech - is foundational to our democracy. That's why we fought this in court, and I'm thrilled that our rights won the day! https://t.co/ZKKhSQyONR — Sarah Eckhardt (@sarah_eckhardt) January 12, 2022

The court tossed out the admonition and barred the commission from taking further action.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Eckhardt called the ruling a victory for the First Amendment.

"Today, the First Amendment won in Texas!," Eckhardt said. "Our freedom of speech – especially political speech – is foundational to our democracy. That's why we fought this in court, and I'm thrilled that our rights won the day!"

Eckhard became Travis County judge in 2015. She left office in 2020 to run in a special election to replace then-State Sen. Kirk Watson, which she won. She was sworn in as the state senator for District 14 on July 31, 2020.