AUSTIN, Texas — Two Cedar Park councilmembers are taking heat after attending a rally to reopen the country held at the Texas Capitol over the weekend.

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said a lot of people contacted him about a post Councilmember Tim Kelly made on his campaign Facebook page, showing him and fellow councilmember Dorian Chavez at the rally.

And Arsdale isn't happy about it.

"When you go do stupid stuff like that, you're actually going to make it longer before businesses can open because you're going to start scurrying up how well we're doing," Arsdale said.

Arsdale said he intends to bring the incident up at an upcoming city council meeting.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also expressed distress over people attending the rally, calling them "selfish" and saying that their actions put the community at risk.

"I'm concerned that the virus could have been in that group," Adler said. "That's how the virus spreads. People who are asymptomatic not knowing they have it, passing it along. I think the participants in that were acting pretty selfishly, putting the community at risk."

