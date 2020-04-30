AUSTIN, Texas — TEXAS TRIBUNE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has filed a class-action lawsuit seeking to have four people in immigration detention released due to their medical conditions.

Attorneys representing a woman recently released from an immigration detention facility in Houston by a federal court in April have moved to convert the case into a class action to protect other medically vulnerable people from COVID-19, the ACLU said in a written statement. The four plaintiffs that have been added to the lawsuit are detained in Conroe.

The ACLU said the lawsuit also “seeks the release of all those at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical condition under CDC guidelines.”

RELATED:

Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19

Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott after judge halted his order restricting jail release

There have been 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detained immigrants across the country. That includes more than 85 in facilities in Texas.

This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune mission statement:

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are reopening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

H-E-B extends its 'Texas Proud' pay increases until May 24 amid coronavirus pandemic

UT researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment in llamas