Sen. Cornyn responds to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

The Republican senator for Texas said he looks forward to meeting with Jackson and conducting a thorough review of her background and record.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that he is nominating federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is expected to replace retiring justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson's nomination fulfills a campaign pledge from the president to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Shortly after President Biden's pick was reported, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement on Jackson's nomination:

"I’m looking forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and conducting a thorough review of her background and record in the coming weeks.

The Senate will perform its constitutional duty of providing advice and consent as it has always done for nominees to our nation’s highest court. Ultimately I will be looking to see whether Judge Jackson will uphold the rule of law and call balls and strikes, or if she will legislate from the bench in pursuit of a specific agenda.

No matter what, Judge Jackson will be given the dignity and respect she deserves. The American people will see a starkly different process from the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh and other judicial nominees during the previous Administration."

According to a report from The Texas Tribune, both Cornyn and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voted against confirming Jackson when she was before the Senate last year for an appointment to a lower court.

Both Cornyn and Cruz sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will take the lead vetting Jackson's nomination in Congress, according to the Tribune. Committee members will meet with Jackson individually before holding hearings and a vote to advance the nomination to the full Senate.

