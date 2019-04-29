AUSTIN, Texas — Ilhan Omar, the freshman congresswoman from Minnesota, has been tapped by the Texas Young Democrats to speak at their 2019 state convention in Austin.

The representative will be addressing Democrats between the ages of 14 and 40 who are all encouraged to attend the free event at the Austin Marriott South in May.

Rep. Omar gained national attention as one of the first Muslim women in Congress. She also recently made headlines over her remarks criticizing Israel.

After President Donald Trump shared a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks, she said she faced an onslaught of death threats. While some Democrats criticized her prior comments, many came to her defense when her remarks about civil liberties for American Muslims after 9/11 were used against her by critics saying she was being dismissive of the attacks.

The National Republican Congressional Committee was quick to criticize the Texas Young Democrats for inviting Rep. Omar to speak at the convention.

"Democrats' latest bright idea to compete in conservative Texas? Inviting socialist anti-Semite @IlhanMN to speak at @texasyds convention," the NRCC wrote on Twitter.

"You may all go to hell, and I will go to the Texas Young Democrats' convention," the Texas College Democrats fired back.

The convention runs from May 17 to 19. Registration is open here. For more information about the event, click here.

