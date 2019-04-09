BEE CAVE, Texas — Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX) was in Central Texas on Tuesday to discuss his ideas about keeping schools safe from gun violence.

U.S. Representative Williams stopped at Lake Travis ISD's Bee Cave Middle School to talk about his proposed "School Violence Prevention and Mitigation Act."

The legislation would create grant money to address security risks and make security improvements at schools.

"As a nation, we already invest the time and resources to protect so many other areas of our community. We protect airports, government buildings and high-profile politicians," Rep. Williams said. "Why do we not place a similar value on our school buildings, where every day the future of our nation goes to learn and develop?"

RELATED:

'Action is needed': Gov. Abbott mourns with state, says more needs to be done to protect Texans

Gov. Abbott holds meeting of Texas Safety Commission at Capitol

Gov. Greg Abbott announces Texas Safety Commission to develop 'action plan' after El Paso attacks

Rep. Williams said focusing on school safety can be fixed much more quickly than the issue of gun control.

"In the greatest country on earth, no parent should fear sending their child to go to school, and no child or educator should fear for their own safety in the classroom," Rep. Williams said.

The program would put $2 billion over 10 years directly into schools for security improvements.

WATCH: Texas leaders consider solutions after second mass shooting in one month

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Boyfriend charged with invasive recording after gifting camera clock to Austin woman, police say

Parents suing Round Rock ISD claiming child was repeatedly misplaced

Pflugerville family in need after father shot several times in Midland-Odessa

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shares moment taking field with younger brother for first time as Longhorns