Center for Reproductive Rights to announce developments in Texas abortion rights lawsuit

In March, the center helped Amanda Zurawski file a lawsuit after she said she was denied an abortion following pregnancy complications.

TEXAS, USA — The Center for Reproductive Rights said it will announce developments Monday in a lawsuit it helped a Texas woman file.

Zurawski said 18 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. Her doctor told her that her baby would die – but because the fetus still had a heartbeat, an abortion could not be performed. Zurawski said she was at risk for a life-threatening infection.

She recently spoke in front of a Senate committee in Washington, D.C., calling out U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

"I would like for them to know that what happened to me. I think most people in this room would agree [it] was horrific. But it's a direct result of the policies that they support," Zurawski said. "I nearly died on their watch and, furthermore, as a result of what happened to me, I may have been robbed of the opportunity to have children in the future."

Zurawski did get an emergency abortion after she went into toxic shock.

She is now one of five people suing the State of Texas over abortion rights.

The Center for Reproductive Rights will have updates on the lawsuit Monday at 11 a.m. over Zoom.

