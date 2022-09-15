President Biden reaches tentative deal to avoid rail strike

A tentative deal was reached to avoid "catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country," Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The potential strike by rail workers was avoided when President Biden announced a tentative deal between the White House, unions and rail companies.

Union workers had threatened to strike tonight, because they were fed up with unpredictable schedules and strict attendance policies, they said make it difficult to take any time off.

They also asked for better pay, unpaid leave, and time that could be used to go to the doctor – or handle any other personal business.

This could have left the country's supply chains crippled, and cost the U.S. $2-billion a day, while disrupting passenger services.

The president said railway companies will now “be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”