Representative working to remove Confederate monuments from Texas Capitol grounds

House Bill 1186 was filed on what is known as Confederate Memorial Day in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, otherwise known as Confederate Memorial Day in Texas, filed a bill that, if passed, would remove Confederate monuments from the State Capitol's grounds.

House Bill 1186 would remove Confederate monuments, memorials and statues from the grounds in Austin, as well as rename the John H. Reagan State Office Building.

"Confederate monuments have and continue to be a symbol of racism, oppression, and slavery," said Anchía. "They are divisive and perpetuate White supremacy, the concept that one race is above all others. These monuments and memorials in and around our Capitol dishonor and insult the many representatives, staff and visitors who are descendants of slaves. The Texas Capitol is a symbol of solidarity, as lawmakers from various backgrounds and perspectives come together to create change for our communities. The presence of Confederate memorials on the Capitol grounds undermine the unifying work that lawmakers strive to undertake."

HB 1186 directs the State Preservation Board to remove these items from public display:

the portrait of Albert Sidney Johnson located in the senate chamber

the canons located on the south end of the Capitol

the Confederate Soldiers' Monument located on the south grounds

the portrait of Richard William "Dick" Dowling located in the House chamber

the Hood's Texas Brigade Monument located on the east grounds

the portrait of Jefferson Davis located in the Senate chamber

the Terry's Texas Rangers monument located on the south grounds

If passed, the Reagan building would be renamed the Jackson-Webber State Office Building, after Nathaniel Jackson and John Ferdinand Webber, abolitionists who helped slaves escape from Texas to Mexico via the "Underground Railroad to Mexico."

"Although we cannot change, nor should we deny, the history of our nation, we can move forward and continue to promote a society that is accepting and inclusive of all individuals from across the state," said Rep. Anchía.

Also on Tuesday, Rep. Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) announced he filed House Bill 36, which would abolish Confederate Heroes Day, also known as Confederate Memorial Day.