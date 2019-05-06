TEXAS, USA — A recent poll by Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden has an edge over other Democrats in the running for president in the 2020 elections – and even puts him with a slight lead over President Donald Trump if the two ended up in a match-up.

Quinnipiac's poll also shows Democrats say two to one that former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke should challenge Senator John Cornyn rather than continue his presidential run.

Seven top Democratic challengers in the 2020 race in Texas were named in the poll:

A match-up between former VP Biden and President Trump favors Biden 48% to 44% among Texans.

A match-up between President Trump and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren favors Trump 46% to 45% among Texans.

A match-up between President Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would favor Trump 47% to 44% among Texans.

A match-up between President Trump and former Rep. O'Rourke favors Trump 48% to 44% among Texans.

President Trump has the edge over South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 46% to 44% among Texans.

President Trump also has the edge over California Senator Kamala Harris at 47% to 43% among Texas voters.

San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro also falls short to President Trump on the list at 46% to 43% among Texas voters.

“The numbers are good for Vice President Joseph Biden, who dominates the field in a Democratic primary and has the best showing in a head-to-head match-up against President Donald Trump,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

In the information sent about the poll from Quinnipiac, Brown said Democratic voters want to see former Rep. O'Rourke challenge Sen. Cornyn for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“The data shows home-state hopeful, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, is doing OK in the presidential matchup, but Democratic voters would prefer he leave the presidential campaign and run for the U.S. Senate,” Brown said.

You can find the Quinnipiac University Poll here.

JUNE 5 Quinnipiac Poll | Democratic Party (United States) | United States Government 3 2. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Wayne Messam, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton, Michael Bennett, Steve Bullock, and Bill de Blasio, for whom would you vote?

