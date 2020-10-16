Beto O'Rourke to teach Texas politics at Texas State in the spring

University officials said they are finalizing the hiring process and plan to have him teach a class on Texas politics.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — From Congress to the campaign trail and now to the classroom – former Texas Congressman from El Paso Beto O'Rourke plans to teach at Texas State University in the spring.

University officials tell KVUE they are finalizing the hiring process and plan to have him teach a class on Texas politics.

According to school newspaper the University Star, O’Rourke will join the department as an instructor teaching a synchronous online class in spring 2021. The university told KVUE the class is PS 4325.

O’Rourke, 48, ran a close U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018.

The race propelled O’Rourke to the national spotlight and led to a bid for the White House in the 2019 Democratic primaries.

Texas State University in San Marcos has more than 38,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs.