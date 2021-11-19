KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to interview Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke

O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential contender. In his first campaign video posted to YouTube, O'Rourke said the February winter storm is one of the reasons he's running for governor. He said Texans were "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" and that is a "symptom of a much larger problem" in Texas.