KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to interview Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke, the recently-announced Texas gubernatorial candidate, will join KVUE's Ashley Goudeau for a one-on-one interview.
O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential contender. In his first campaign video posted to YouTube, O'Rourke said the February winter storm is one of the reasons he's running for governor. He said Texans were "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" and that is a "symptom of a much larger problem" in Texas.
Democrat O'Rourke is hoping to unseat current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While he's the first well-known Democrat to announce he's running, a handful of Republicans have announced they're looking to replace Abbott. Texas GOP Chairman Allen West and former State Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas are among the Republicans looking to replace him.
