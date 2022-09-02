Beto O'Rourke makes stop in Austin for 'Keeping the Lights On' tour ahead of primary election

Hundreds gathered for the stop on O'Rourke's "Keeping the Lights On" campaign tour, where he focused on the state's response to last year's winter storms.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the start of early voting for the March primary election, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Austin Wednesday night.

Hundreds of supporters gathered across from the governor's mansion for O'Rourke's campaign tour, "Keeping the Lights On," where he focused on the state's response to last year's winter storms. "Keeping the Lights On" is a 12-day tour where O'Rourke will visit 20 Texas cities.

People held candles as O'Rourke shared stories of the Texans who suffered and died in the cold last February. He said the power issues could have been prevented and that hundreds of Texans shouldn't have died.

In front of hundreds in Austin, @BetoORourke is speaking about last year’s winter storm. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/JOYcEGrNIL — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) February 10, 2022

"I want the governor to apologize for what he did. This was wholly within his control to prevent and absolutely his responsibility to fix after the fact, and he has done neither. So we need to change that person in that office because we cannot expect him to do something different now given the opportunities he's had," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke's supporters told KVUE that they are on board with his plans to fix the grid and bring utility costs down. Some of them said what happened last year truly scarred all Texans.

"Any change would be a good thing as long as the power grid is properly adapted to the cold," Shawn McFadden said.

"He's not approaching this as, 'If you're a Republican, you're wrong; if you're a Democrat, you're right; if you're an Independent,' you know, he's approaching it like, 'We're all Texans, we're all in this together,'" Caleb Brock said.

A group of people showed up to the event with signs against O'Rourke and President Joe Biden and in support of Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump. At times, they were shouting while O'Rourke was speaking to the crowd.

Both Abbott and O'Rourke are targeting each other ahead of the primary election.

Some people from the governor's re-election campaign were at the event as well, handing out empty pill bottles. The bottles' labels read, "Beto Biden Open Border Crisis" and included a number of fentanyl deaths in 2021.

O'Rourke's campaign said this isn't the first time they've seen items like this handed out at their events.

O'Rourke is headed to San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen and Corpus Christi before ending his tour in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

