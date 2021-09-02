Austin City Council votes to let voters decide on 'strong mayor' government proposal on May ballot

The Austin City Council has until Feb. 12 to draft ballot language for the May 1 election.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council decided to call an election and determine ballot language regarding a proposal to change Austin's local government to a "mayor-council" system, otherwise known as a "strong-mayor" system. It will be up to the voters on the May ballot to decide whether to change the City's government structure.

The local group Austinites for Progressive Reform (APR) had been pushing for the "strong-mayor" system, which would allow Austin Mayor Steve Adler to have veto power and eliminate the city manager position, if adopted.

A coalition of groups were seen on Feb. 9 protesting the campaign to institute the "strong mayor" form of government.

“Labor unions know that democracy is not only about elections, but also about how power is used and how decisions are made,” said Jason Lopez, president of the Austin Central Labor Council. “Concentrating power into the hands of one person with veto power over district representatives on City Council makes us less democratic and hinders progress towards a better city for everyone in Austin.”

Council-manager vs. mayor-council

Right now, Austin's city government operates under what is called a "council-manager" form of government. There are 10 city councilmembers who each represent a district, plus the mayor, all of whom are elected officials.

A city manager is employed by the city government, appointed by the city council. They carry out the council's policy objectives and are in charge of big areas like the city budget.

In Austin, the city council voted to select Spencer Cronk as the city manager in December 2017. According to the "about" page for the Office of the City Manager, Cronk is responsible for, among other things, "the day-to-day operations of an organization of more than 14,000 employees and a budget of $3.9 billion."

To name a few, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and El Paso all operate under the "council-manager" form of government, according to the National League of Cities.

