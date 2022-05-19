Austin leaders propose resolutions to protect reproductive rights

In response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, City leaders are fighting to pass the "Fight Back For Reproductive Health Agenda."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday's Austin City Council agenda includes a number of resolutions aimed at protecting reproductive rights.

City leaders are expected to vote on Item 35, a resolution sponsored by Austin Mayor Steve Adler that could expand City employees' access to infertility treatment. District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes is a co-sponsor of the item. She said, if approved, it will ensure City employees have access to fertility treatments through their insurance.

Fuentes is also introducing a series of resolutions as part of the "Fight Back for Reproductive Health Agenda."

The first resolution is to prohibit employment and housing discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

"It is in anticipation that Roe v. Wade will get overturned," Fuentes said. "We do anticipate that happening. And so, what we're wanting to do is to take proactive steps to ensure that there are protections at the local level to ensure that Austinites are not discriminated based on their reproductive health decisions in housing and at the workplace."

The second resolution is to provide free menstrual products in City-owned facilities.

"Looking at providing free pads and tampons at a City, select City facility's," Fuentes said. "So, we're talking about our recreation centers, libraries and areas where it would make sense to have free period products available for our community. And this is a way for us to reduce barriers when it comes to health."

Other places include:

City-owned showers and bathrooms accessible to people experiencing homelessness

Austin Public Health facilities

Summer camps

Fuentes said she will do everything she can at a local level to defend the reproductive rights of all Austinites.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube