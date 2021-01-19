Austin police helping with presidential inauguration

More than 45 officers are in Washington, D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers are in the nation's capital to help with the presidential inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Biden's swearing-in expected to happen around 11 a.m.

Several members of the Austin police department arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

More than 45 members of the department's Special Response Team are there to supplement Capitol Police and to provide security.

Austin police have sent officers to help with the past several presidential inaugurations.

Department brass is expected to reveal more details about the officers during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The ceremony is expected to be held at the Western front of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., which is the side that faces the National Mall and the Washington Monument. Biden's swearing-in will happen in-person, but expect the audience to be limited. His inaugural committee is urging Americans not to attend in-person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.