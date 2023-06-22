Austin mayor Watson breaks down search for new city manager

Watson says the new city manager will start on September 1, 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will welcome a new city manager on September 1, 2024, more than 18 months after city council members and Mayor Kirk Watson voted to fire former city manager, Spencer Cronk.

A timeline of the process was released by the city. Officials will start by picking out a professional search firm, which will then list out potential candidates, and follow that with community input. According to Watson, there is no rush in the search.

"We need to make sure we get it right and we'll take the appropriate time to do that," said Watson.

The reason September of 2024 was chosen was because council usually starts the budget process during the summer time -- which they are currently in -- and bringing them in at the beginning, middle, or end of that process, "is probably not fair," according to Watson.

Cronk, who had been in the position since 2018, was fired in a 10-1 vote in February over his botched response to the ice storm. He had also faced backlash over the city's contract with the Austin Police Association.

While Watson did not directly comment on Cronk, he mentioned the person who will eventually be selected will be someone who has "competence" and "common sense."

"We want to have taken care of many of the problems that we felt like needed to be addressed so that the new city manager will be someone that can look to the future and not have to repair problems that we've had in the past," said Watson.

After Cronk's departure, Jesús Garza quickly took over the role as interim city manager. Garza once filled the position from 1994-2002, while Watson was mayor from 1997-2001.

Under Garza, the city has had a series of leadership changes, including announcing a new permanent general manager of Austin Energy.

However, when KVUE asked whether Garza would be in the running, the answer was simply, "no."

With no one currently in the running for the job, as the search is still in its infancy, Watson explained the only vision he has is toward the future, rebuilding a trust with the people who call Austin home.

"We need to do the kind of job that we said we were going to do, and I think we're doing that. I think sometimes it's slower then certainly slower than I would like, and I know it's slower in some instances than the public wants, " said Watson. "But we want to make sure we get things right."

Watson said aside from clearing the path for whomever will be Austin's newest city manager, there are several avenues that are being assessed, such as homelessness, expanding Austin's airport -- which, according to Watson, is six years behind -- and conducting a performance review on the Development Services Department.

"We're making progress on all of those things in a pretty aggressive way. If you stop and think that it's only been five months or five and a half months now, we're moving pretty aggressively, but we want to turn over the local government in a way that's stable so that we can focus on the future and not have to be fixing a bunch of stuff," said Watson.

