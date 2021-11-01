Group pushing to reform City of Austin government

Austinites for Progressive Reform is aiming to have a new item on the May ballot to advocate for a "mayor-council" form of government.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of political insiders in Austin is pushing to reform local government, and they say they have enough signatures to put a new proposal on the ballot in May.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, the Austinites for Progressive Reform political action committee said it has submitted more than 24,000 signatures to the city clerk, which is 4,000 more than required by law.

The group was founded by Austinite entrepreneurs and political activists Eugene Sepulveda, Laura Hernandez, Andrew Allison and Jim Wick.

While they may have gotten the signatures, others are speaking out in strong opposition to the sweeping changes.

According to the grassroots organization Austin For All People, this "strong mayor" system is a "dramatic" change to the current council-manager form of government. They say it would "create a government system that transfers power to the politically connected members of society instead of all people and businesses residing in Austin."

Austin For All People is led by local volunteers including:

Co-Chair Mason Ayer, CEO of Kerbey Lane Cafe and immediate-past board chair of United Way for Greater Austin

Co-Chair Jesus Garza, former City of Austin city manager and Seton Healthcare Family CEO

Co-Chair Catherine Q. Morse, partner with Austin-based Enoch Kever and long-time community leader

Director of Community Engagement Nico Ramsey, a corporate social responsibility professional and civil rights activist

"Over the past two decades, the people of Austin helped the city emerge as a global destination for job creation while maintaining its roots as a community known for live music, art and culture," Garza said. "All of this was accomplished under a council-manager system of government, and while imperfect, it is a system that works. The proposed change to a strong mayor system would result in less citizen participation with our local government."

According to the group, a strong mayor system would allow the elected mayor to operate independently from the council. The mayor would have spending authority on personal initiative, veto authority over council decisions and the power to give out political favors and City positions to political allies. The mayor would also not be required to attend council meetings.

“The council-manager form of government has proven to be the most prudent path to effect positive change,” Ayer said. “It is the best system of government to protect the people and the city against the potential of an out-of-control executive. Our hope is that our community will join Austin For All People, coming together to face our city’s challenges and avoiding the distractions brought by those seeking a complete overhaul of our local governance.”

However, according to the Austinites for Progressive Reform website, the "mayor-council" government it is advocating for would help create "coequal legislative and executive branches of government, building on 10-1 and ensuring more responsiveness, more accountability, and higher voter turnout."

It also states the current city manager system was adopted at the "height of Jim Crow" and criticizes the fact that Austinites do not get to elect their city manager.