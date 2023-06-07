City of Austin could change how residents are notified about upcoming projects

Council Member Ryan Alter is set to propose a more modern approach that is aimed at saving time and money to always keep residents informed.

AUSTIN, Texas — New developments and zoning changes are constantly in the works at the Austin City Council, with community members always given the opportunity to speak for or against a motion before a final vote is made.

However, some residents don't get the chance to share their thoughts before their council members because they don't get the notices to do so.

That's why City Council Member Ryan Alter of District 5 is introducing a resolution to change that.

Currently, residents of Austin receive notices by mail, newspaper or signs that are posted, which Alter sees as ineffective and inefficient.

"From what I understand, a lot of these notices sometimes don't reach somebody. Sometimes they don't have the opportunity to speak up at these council meetings," said Alter.

He, along with Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly who is co-sponsoring the resolution, requested a city auditor to detail the planning and development notification process, which was released last month.

Austin is set to have a more expansive and expensive approach to notify residents.

The city is required to send out notifications to owners within 500 feet of the proposed development, according to the report.

"What we're looking to do is two things. First, to decrease that notice areas closer to state law, so that we can be more efficient with those notices and not spend hundreds of thousands of dollars that we can better notice people in a different way," said Alter.

In 2022, the city reported to have spent at least $330,000 to notify residents.

Alter said he hopes to shift to a more modern approach where people can get notifications right at their finger tips.

"I think what we can do is recognize that today's tools -- via text messages, email, social media, whatever it is -- are much more effective than a piece of paper in the mail that a lot of people ignore," said Alter.

The next step for Alter is to present the resolution to the city council on July 20.

KVUE reached out to Kelly for a comment on Thursday, but did not get a response back in time for the publication of this story.

