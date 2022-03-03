All City of Austin meetings now provide remote option for greater participation

From now on, Austin city board meetings will be "hybrid." Anyone can make a public comment over the phone or join in-person.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's city clerk is making city council meetings easier to attend, now with a remote option.

From now on, Austin city board meetings will be "hybrid." Anyone can make a public comment over the phone or join in-person.

It's all an effort to make life easier for Austinites who might have a hard time attending in-person.

Remote participation has been an option for regular meetings of the Austin City Council since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. But this option has now been extended to include the around 70 boards and commissions, the City said on Tuesday.

We are making it easier for residents to participate in local decision making in Austin. https://t.co/zo1U7K6ReN — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) March 15, 2022

“These reforms, which provide many more people the flexibility to join meetings remotely, demonstrate our commitment to adapting to the needs of our community,” said City Clerk Myrna Rios. “Offering hybrid meetings is a welcome transition, especially for the boards and commissions that faced challenges meeting consistently during the pandemic. With more options now available, we look forward to increased public participation contributing to future meeting successes.”

Speakers are allowed up to three minutes to provide their comments. For remote participation, registration no later than noon the day before the meeting is required. Individuals can register by contacting the respective staff liaison, whose details are included on the meeting agenda.