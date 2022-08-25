Austin Mayor Steve Adler to deliver final State of the City address on Thursday

Adler's current term expires on Jan. 5, 2023. Seven candidates are running to replace him.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will deliver his final "State of the City" address Thursday evening.

The mayor is wrapping up his last term with reflection on affordability, equity and mobility. He has said efforts to address these three issues combined have set Austin up for a bright future.

Adler will deliver the "State of the City" address at City Hall on Thursday at 5 p.m. The City of Austin will broadcast the address live on ATXN and in Spanish on ATXN3.

Adler began his first term as mayor of Austin in January 2015. He was re-elected in 2018. His current term expires on Jan. 5, 2023.

Seven candidates are running to replace him. Those candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Erica Nix, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk Watson.

Austinites will choose their new mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

