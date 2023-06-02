Austin ice storm: Councilmembers call for review of city manager's performance

Mayor Kirk Watson said the management of the situation has been "unacceptable."

AUSTIN, Texas — Several members of the Austin City Council are calling for a review of City Manager Spencer Cronk's performance in the wake of last week's ice storm.

KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski reports that four councilmembers, including Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, have asked for an executive session to review Cronk's performance in relation to the City of Austin's response to the storm. Plohetski said the council wouldn't be able to fire Cronk on the day of the session because the item would need to be posted separately.

Watson said that he added an emergency item to evaluate Cronk's employment to Thursday's meeting agenda.

"The management of this situation and the lack of clear, timely and accurate communication has left our community in the dark. It is unacceptable. The City of Austin can do and will do better," Watson said, adding, "While the members of the City Council answer to the people of Austin, the City Manager answers to us."

To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you’re right.



Watson is joined by councilmembers Alison Alter (District 10), Chito Vela (District 4) and Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) in sponsoring the emergency item. Alter told Plohetski that this is "an important step in rebuilding confidence in the organization and is the path we must stake to restore trust."

In December 2022, the council approved a near 11% raise for Cronk. The raise brought Cronk's salary to $388,190.40 and was his second raise since taking the city manager job in 2017.

This latest call to action comes as several councilmembers are also calling for an audit of Austin Energy. The audit would look at the company's vegetation management plan and how often it trims trees, as well as staffing, funding and equipment for the vegetation management team.

The audit would also look at how Austin Energy worked with other City agencies during this most recent ice storm and the company's overall operational practices connected to the weather event.

Councilmembers are set to vote on that audit during their meeting on Thursday.

As of Monday at 11:10 a.m., 95.67% of Austin Energy customers have power. However, 23,524 customers are still in the dark.