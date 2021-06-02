Austin City Council weighs item doubling homestead exemption on property taxes

The item would raise Austin's homestead exemption to the maximum allowed by Texas law.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council is set to consider an ordinance that would double the property tax homestead exemption, raising it to the maximum allowed by the Texas government.

Item 71 states that, if passed, the ordinance would settle "the tax exemption for the percentage-based property tax (ad valorem) residence homestead exemption at the current level of 10% of the assessed value or a different value that Council may establish up to a maximum of 20% in accordance with state law."

According to a report by KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the increase would result in the owner of a median home paying about $141 less per year in city property taxes than that person would have without the exemption.

The Statesman reported that Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the increased exemptions would benefit low-income homeowners who spend a bigger portion of their monthly income on housing than other residents. He also stated these exemptions would not really impact renters.

“Too many low- and middle-income Austin homeowners are facing difficulties staying in their homes and neighborhoods because of rising property taxes," Adler said. "While city taxes are only a small part of the total property tax bill, we still must do our part. It would be better if we could offer a flat homestead exemption, but the state does not allow this. Addressing affordability requires us to increase the supply of housing, but it also requires our City Council to use every tool in our toolbox to help residents stay in the communities they love.”

The item was sponsored by Adler, Councilmember Alison Alter, Councilmember Ann Kitchen, Councilmember Paige Ellis and Councilmember Sabino 'Pio' Renteria.

