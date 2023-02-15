City of Austin approves new 1-year extension with police union

The City approved the one-year extension agreement over a four-year agreement that was laid out last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has approved an agreement with the Austin Police Association (APA) for a new one-year police contract extension.

The City approved the extension over a four-year contract that was agreed upon last week between outgoing City Manager Spencer Cronk and the APA after nearly a year of negotiations.

The current contract is set to lapse at the end of March.

The council said it approved directing the city manager to negotiate for a new meet-and-confer agreement with the APA that achieves the following goals:

"Maintain or improve existing terms, conditions and privileges of employment for Austin Police Department officers.

Preserve or enhance the City’s existing civilian oversight program for APD officers as established in the current APA labor contract and City Code Chapter 2-15.

Provide for incorporation into the new agreement of any civilian oversight program enhancements that may be approved by Austin voters in the May 2023 elections.

Have a term of no more than one year from the expiration date of the current meet and confer agreement."

It came as the Austin City Council voted 10-1 to fire Cronk over his response to this month’s winter storm, effective Thursday.

The issue was complicated by the fact that Austin City Council voted last week to put two police oversight propositions on the May ballot. While the two propositions have the same name, one is backed by the police union, while the other is backed by advocates for police reform and more oversight measures.

Had councilmembers voted to approve the four-year contract on Wednesday, the results of those May propositions would not have factored into the agreement.

Congressman and former Austin Councilmember Greg Casar voiced his support for the one-year extension before Wednesday’s vote, writing on Twitter, “#ATXCouncil has a choice tomorrow: Lock in weaker oversight with a 4-year police contract that cuts out the voters, or support @chitovela3’s 1-year deal that gives voters a say in civil rights & safety.”

Austin can lead the nation with the Police Oversight Act on your May ballot.#ATXCouncil has a choice tomorrow: Lock in weaker oversight with a 4-year police contract that cuts out the voters, or support @chitovela3’s 1-year deal that gives voters a say in civil rights & safety. — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) February 14, 2023

“The Austin City Council sets policy. We will follow their direction through the interim city manager and approach the Austin Police Association to start negotiations for a one-year contract in accordance with the provisions of the resolution passed,” Sarah Griffin, the City’s interim labor relations officer, said.

The City and the union have been at odds over the contracts in recent months.

In December of last year, the APA said the City and the city manager had turned on APD officers as they continued to disagree about police oversight.

"We created the most robust oversight system in the state, still wasn't good enough," the APA tweeted, adding that City Manager Spencer Cronk "wants to weaponize a system that makes officers political pawns."

The APA concluded by saying that it "continues to work while the city walks away."

Later, in a statement to KVUE, the City said police oversight was never on the table in contract negotiations. The City said from the beginning, oversight was going to be removed from the contract and that the plan has always been to make oversight part of a separate program.

In September 2022, APA leaders told KVUE that going out of contract would cause major problems for the police department, including making staffing shortages worse. The APA said the APD could have to temporarily suspend some police units, which could cause a mass retirement of officers.