The City of Austin could soon be adding a new position dedicated to helping the City fight climate change.

In May, the Austin City Council asked the Office of Sustainability to perform a review of climate resilience plans of peer cities, explore available partnerships and funding options for resilience planning and provide recommendations for "creating a comprehensive, community-wide climate resilience plan that is fair, just and equitable, including for funding a Chief Resilience Officer."

In a City memo filed Monday, the Office of Sustainability and City Manager's Office presented their first phase of recommendations, which included:

Hire a Chief Climate Resilience Officer

Gap analysis of existing plans, programs and policies

Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to identify the most vulnerable locations and populations

The "Chief Climate Resilience Officer" would be an executive-level position that would lead efforts to establish a community-wide climate resilience plan and implement initiatives from the plan, including collaborating with City departments to pursue efficient resource utilization and providing regular updates to community groups on that implementation process.

RELATED:

Brazilian troops begin deploying to fight Amazon fires

Climate change turns Arctic into strategic, economic hotspot

The base salary range for this position is estimated to be $100,000 to $150,000 or $140,000 to $203,000 with benefits.

Staff is asking for an extension to October 31 to provide additional recommendations for creating the City's climate resilience plan.

To make the Phase I recommendations, staff reviewed the climate resilience plans for Boston, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, San Antonio and Washington D.C.

You can read the City memo in full below:

City of Austin response to Climate Resilience Resolution | Climate Resilience | Emergency Management Staff ResponseThe Office of Sustainability reviewed climate resilience plans for Dallas, San Antonio, Boston,Indianapolis, Denver, and Washington, DC. We selected these cities based on the following criteria: 1. Cities having a population size similar to Austin (between 600,000 and 1.5 million residents) 2. Cities selected to participate in the 100 Resilient Cities program 3.

WATCH: Austin City Council to consider adding 10 drinking fountains downtown

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'He got shot': Austin police seeking suspects after apartment shooting sends 1 to hospital

Texas DPS offering up to $6,000 for information about 2004 cold case

Man allegedly exposes himself near southwest Austin middle school

'You left my baby': Mom wants justice for her 4-year-old son

J.J. Watt giving away a Ford Raptor truck, $100K and chance to meet him