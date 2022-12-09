Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

The city council approved the raise by a vote of 8-0-3.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40.

The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five years ago in 2017.

The pay raise was approved by a vote of 8-0-3, with council members Paige Ellis, Kathie Tovo and Alison Alter abstaining.

The raise also comes after several councilmembers gave positive reviews for Cronk. According to Community Impact, councilmembers Pio Renteria, Ann Kitchen, Mackenzie Kelly and Leslie Pool all thanked him, with Renteria stating that he could provide nothing but praise for the city manager.

However, councilmember Alison Alter did air some "deep concerns" regarding Cronk's work in handling staffing vacancies, low confidence among city employees, disruption in basic city functions, police oversight and negative public perceptions.

Community Impact reports that Tovo and Ellis have not commented on their choice to abstain in the vote.

In August, KVUE reported that the Austin City Council as a whole also voted to boost their salaries by 40%

Click here to read Community Impact's full report.