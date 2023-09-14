3 things to know about the Austin City Council's Sept. 14 meeting

The council will be discussing everything from police oversight to changing zoning laws for Austin homes.

AUSTIN, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, the Austin City Council will be discussing everything from police oversight to changing zoning laws for Austin homes.

Here are three things to keep an eye on.

Push for police data transparency

First, an Austin City Council member wants to improve police data transparency practices.

José “Chito” Vela (District 4) is behind a resolution that lays out specific requirements for format, content and frequency of data publication from the Austin Police Department. It would require the the City of Austin to publish data once a month.

When the interim APD chief was pinned last week, she mentioned something along the same lines.

"We are improving our website and any of our digital media, making sure that the content that is on there is accurate, user-friendly and it's what the community wants. In addition, we are working on setting up a community dashboard that is just going to be a more thorough and robust sharing of information and data related to our department," Interim Chief Robin Henderson said.

Vela said he worked with City leaders and the APD to draft the resolution.

Historical marker on Fourth and Colorado

Another item would look into putting a historical marker on the Downtown Austin intersection of Fourth and Colorado streets. It's the same intersection where the City painted a rainbow crosswalk.

The proposed marker would honor the City's LGBTQ+ district.

A number of skyscrapers are being built in the area. Last year, in an effort to keep businesses where they are and stop development, community members attempted to make some bars historic landmarks.

This proposed marker would not be the same as that. Instead, it would be a plaque detailing the history of the area.

Discussion of Peter Pan Mini-Golf

The owners of Peter Pan Mini-Golf have said they will be at the council meeting to ask for a historical landmark distinction for their business.

The owners spoke at the Historical Landmark Commission's meeting last week.

"Anything y'all can do to help with how we would engage city council in obtaining their help in ensuring that we're able to push this along," co-owner Julio Massad said at the meeting.

The owners need things to move along because their lease agreement ends in March.

It takes a while for a building to earn a historic designation. A building must be 50 years old, have historical significance and not include any additions or alterations that compromise its integrity.

An application must be submitted to the City's Historic Preservation Office, and then the city council makes the final decision on the designation.

The process typically takes at least three months.