3 things to know about the Austin City Council's March 9 meeting

The council is looking at equitable transit access and hoping to strike a deal with the Austin Firefighter's Association and make changes to petition requirements.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to reconvene at City Hall Thursday morning.

We took a look at three important items on the council's agenda.

First, the council is looking to make sure everyone in Austin has access to public transit. Item 16 on Thursday's agenda shows the council plans to vote on accepting the "Equitable Transit-Oriented Development Policy Plan," which would make sure there are stations in northeast Austin.

The council also plans to approve a resolution extending the current collective bargaining agreement between the City of Austin and the Austin Firefighters Association. This action, Item 17 on Thursday's agenda, comes as the council is still trying to find common ground with the Austin Police Association on their latest contract.

The council approved of Item 26 on the agenda, which would restart the Austin Police Department's Citizen Police Academy. The resolution directs the city manager to review how feasible restarting the program would be for the City. In addition to reviewing the feasibility, the program title will now be called the "Community Police Academy."

Multiple people that have gone through the academy have praised the concept of restarting it.

"I was privileged to do a ride out in the Edwards sector on a Friday night where I got to see firsthand what our officers go through out on their shifts. And it was a real eye opener to me. I believe that this class, it now helped me to become more understanding of what APD does and why they do what they do," said one former member of the academy at the council meeting.

The interim city manager has until May 22 to report the feasibility findings.

Finally, the council wants to make changes to petition requirements, but that requires a change to the City Charter. Item 25 on Thursday's agenda calls for the approval of a resolution directing the city manager to establish a charter review commission to propose amendments to the City Charter, including but not limited to changes in petition requirements.

This comes after two petitions for police oversight were submitted for the May ballot.

The group Equity Action started a petition to create the "Austin Police Oversight Act," a new City ordinance intended to strengthen oversight of the Austin Police Department and encourage accountability for "officer misconduct." The council decided to send the ordinance to voters as Proposition A.

That prompted the group Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability – which is mostly funded by the Austin Police Association – to start its own petition to create an act with the same name. That ordinance will appear on the ballot as Proposition B.

Ultimately, the difference between the two is Prop A contains more measures, specifically targets discrimination and gives the Office of Police Oversight more power.