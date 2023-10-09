Austin City Council to discuss closing 'windowless apartment loophole'

"Natural light should be a necessity and not a luxury, and living without it impacts mental health and induces feelings of isolation," said Council Member Zo Qadri.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is planning to sponsor a resolution that would allow for more natural light in apartments across Austin.

At a housing and planning meeting on Wednesday, Council Member Zo Qadri said he has listened to his district's concerns about what's called "the windowless apartment loophole."

That loophole in Austin's building code allows developers to build apartment units without windows. Qadri is offering up an amendment that provides creative options for developers to add natural light in an affordable way.

"Natural light should be a necessity and not a luxury, and living without it impacts mental health and induces feelings of isolation," said Qadri. "As someone who represents the UT area and West Campus, the amount of conversations I've had with students, including my own sister, who lives in West Campus. School is tough. Being in an environment that makes it a little bit tougher is not where we strive to be as a city."

Council Member Qadri said students have enough on their plates and residents deserve better.