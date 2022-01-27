Austin City Council set to vote on settlement stemming from 2018 sexual assault lawsuit

The council is also expected to vote on a slew of other major items.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday is set to be a busy day for the Austin City Council, with members expected to vote on several major items.

Among those is whether to approve a sexual assault settlement. Back in 2018, a group of sexual assault survivors filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin, Travis County and the Austin Police Department. The survivors claimed there is an issue with the local justice system when it comes to how sexual assault cases and investigations are handled.

A 2019 audit by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed a significant number of rape cases were mishandled by the APD. In December 2021, Police Chief Joseph Chacon updated the city council on how APD is handling sex crimes moving forward, saying that the department has increased staffing within the Sex Crimes Unit and has added two dozen counselors to help respond to the scenes of those crimes alongside police officers.

Another major item the council is set to consider on Thursday is a $46 million measure to expand the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The money would be used to add three new gates to the Barbara Jordan Terminal to help accommodate all the new flights the airport is getting and to help avoid major impacts during future expansion projects.

If approved, the new gates would have to be built in about two years.

Also on Thursday, the council is set to vote on a resolution addressing wage protection. The resolution aims to help employees file complaints about unpaid wages.

It would require employers to take action to ensure employees are paid the wages they're due and to work with law enforcement to address allegations of wage theft, especially for construction workers. City officials say one in five construction workers are victims of wage theft.

One other major item on the council's agenda Thursday is related to the revival of the Austin Opera House. A group of developers wants to reopen the venue as part of a proposed mixed-use development near South Congress Avenue. The council is set to discuss the development proposal during its meeting.

However, some people who live in the area are asking the council to scale down the plan. One neighborhood group has raised concerns about the planned revival of the venue, saying it would bring heavy traffic, noise and parking issues.

Richard Weiss, an architect leading the planned project, says all neighborhood parking and traffic concerns have been addressed.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube