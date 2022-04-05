Austin City Council set to consider paid parental leave expansion

Travis County Commissioners recently approved a similar expansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is taking up agenda item 34, dealing with a possible expansion of the City's paid parental leave policy, during its regular meeting on Thursday.

The agenda item won't immediately expand family leave, instead it would direct the city manager to launch a study on the capacity for the City to expand those policies.

Once that study is completed, city staff would come back to council at an undisclosed time to make a recommendation. Advocates want to double the amount of paid leave employees can take from six weeks to 12 weeks.

Leaders with Travis County recently approved a paid family leave expansion of their own. That policy expansion means county employees are eligible for eight weeks of compensation and benefits while on parental leave.