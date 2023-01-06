3 things to know about the Austin City Council's June 1 meeting

The council was set to discuss light rail and license plate reader cameras, among other things.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will meet Thursday at City Hall to discuss a number of hot button issues.

Here are three things to know about what the council is set to consider Thursday.

First, the council is expected to vote on a resolution that would adopt the modifications and implementation of Phase 1 of Project Connect, the multi-billion dollar, voter-approved plan to revamp public transit in Austin.

Phase 1 includes building a light rail that goes as far north as 38th Street, south to Oltorf Street and east to Yellow Jacket Lane. The plan is expected to cost $5 billion.

Next, the council was set to discuss bringing license plate reader cameras back to the Austin Police Department. The cameras can snap a photo of vehicles passing by, timestamp it and then ping police if the license plate is involved in certain investigations.

The council was set to vote Thursday on a revised plan that will allow police to keep the data from the cameras for seven days instead of 30. However, the vote was postponed to June 8.

Finally, the council approved an $88 million lawsuit settlement over the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The City of Austin wanted to acquire the terminal from Lonestar Airport Holdings. Austin moved forward with an eminent domain lawsuit to get it, but Lonestar Airport Holdings filed a federal lawsuit, claiming unjust compensation and breach of contract.

A Texas probate court ordered the City to pay $90 million to the company. On Thursday, the council agreed that the City will pay $88 million.