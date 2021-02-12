x
Austin Mayor And Council

Austin City Council to consider items aimed at helping local music scene

If approved, the items would allow for additional grants for live music venues and music industry creatives.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is scheduled to discuss several items aimed at helping the local music scene during its meeting Thursday.

Item No. 5 on Thursday's agenda would ratify an amendment to the City's contract with the Better Business Bureau to provide additional grants to arts and culture nonprofits that had previously applied to the "Austin Arts & Culture Non-Profit Relief Grant" program, in the amount of $1,483,900 for a total contract amount not to exceed $35,581,935. 

Item No. 7 would ratify an amendment to the City's contract with the Greater Austin Performing Arts Center to continue providing financial and technical support to live music venues that have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing additional funds in the amount of $1,483,900 for a total contract amount not to exceed $35,581,935.

Finally, Item No. 8 would ratify a contract with the Greater Austin Performing Arts Center to deploy the Austin Music Disaster Relief Grant program to help music industry creatives affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the amount of $2,530,000.

The council's meeting was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

