3 things to know about the Austin City Council's first meeting of 2023

This will be the first meeting for newly-elected Mayor Kirk Watson and three other new council members.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the newly sworn-in Austin City Council will meet for the first time.

Here's a breakdown of three notable items on Thursday's agenda.

First, Item 33 would approve a contract with Capital Area Occupational Medicine to provide low-cost medical care. The City says the company would provide low-cost vaccines and other medical testing services.

This comes after the announcements that COVID-19 vaccines paid for by the U.S. government are expected to run out soon and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to make the vaccine an annual shot for most Americans. In the past few months, Austin has also shut down most of its free COVID-19 testing sites.

Another notable item on the agenda, Item 41, aims to provide services to Austinites to help them avoid eviction. The city council is proposing that the City partner with El Buen Samaritano to help households that are vulnerable to eviction through September.

A third notable agenda item, Item 55, aims to address child care costs. The item proposes creating an economic development program for affordable child care operations.