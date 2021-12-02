Austin City Council grants enforcement authority to Office of Civil Rights

The item aims to further protect Austinites from workplace discrimination.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council voted to approve an ordinance building on comprehensive civil rights across the city.

Item 30 officials grants enforcement authority to the city's Office of Civil Rights in hopes of protecting Austinites from workplace discrimination and sexual harassment. Under this ordinance, protections like fair chance hiring, earned sick time, and non-discrimination ordinances will now be enforced by the Civil Rights Office

“Today is another major step in protecting the civil and labor rights of all Austinites,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. “We have passed laws that create higher wages, safer workplaces, and expanded civil rights, and this ordinance will ensure that all those rules are enforced. This vote sends a message to all Austinites: you deserve a safe workplace free from discrimination, and the Civil Rights Office is here to help.”

“This is a historic civil-rights moment in Austin today with the passage of this council item. Austin has led the way in workplace and civil rights protections,” added Mayor Steve Adler. “Today’s vote codifies the legal and civil enforcement of our community’s federal and local workplace and civil rights protections.”

The initial resolution for the creation of Austin's Civil Rights Office was sponsored by Casar and co-sponsored by Adler, Council Member Ann Kitchen and former Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza in June 2018. Carol Johnson was hired as Austin's first civil rights officer earlier this year.

Austin has led the way in workplace and civil rights protections. Today’s vote on Council item #30 codifies the legal and civil enforcement of our community’s federal and local workplace and civil rights protections. pic.twitter.com/SKRxLunJnu — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) December 2, 2021