Austin City Council makes unanimous decision on plan to fire City Manager Cronk

However, council won't be able to fire Cronk beacuse the item related to his potential termination would need to be posted separately.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — During an executive session on Thursday night, Austin City Council has made an unanimous decision on a plan to fire Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk.

This information was confirmed to KVUE by the office of a councilmember who asked to remain anonymous. KVUE's Ford Sanders detailed that the "council decided to unanimously agree to take their vote at the next meeting to relieve City Manager Spencer Cronk from his role."

AUSTIN CITY MANAGER TO BE FIRED: I’m told, under the condition of anonymity, council decided to unanimously agree to take their vote at the next meeting to relieve City Manager Spencer Cronk from his role. More at 10 on @KVUE — Ford Sanders KVUE (@fordsandersTV) February 10, 2023

Cronk's position is under review after a winter storm slammed Central Texas last week and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power for over a week. The majority of customers that had lost power were part of Austin Energy.

According to a tweet from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, city council was planning to evaluate Cronk's position during Thursday's meeting. Watson, along with Councilmembers Alison Alter (District 10), Chito Vela (District 4) and Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) sponsored the emergency item.

Council approved a near 11% raise for Cronk back in December 2022, raising his salary to $338,190.40. This was his second raise since taking the city manager position in 2017. The KVUE Defenders found that Cronk is the second-highest paid city official behind Jackie Sargent, the general manager of Austin Energy.

However, council won't be able to fire Cronk because the item related to his potential termination would need to be posted separately. At the time of writing this, council hasn't added an item on the agenda regarding Cronk's position.