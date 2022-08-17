Austin City Council to consider raising their salaries by 40%

The current annual salary for councilmembers is $83,158.40 and the mayor’s is $97,656.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Wednesday to discuss a number of budget-related items. Among those is a potential raise for the council members themselves.

Item No. 14 on the council's Wednesday agenda is to approve an ordinance setting salaries and compensation for the mayor and council members. The draft of that ordinance proposes a 40% pay raise for those individuals.

The ordinance would set the annual base salary for council members at $116,688 and the salary for the mayor to $134,191.

The ordinance states that council's salaries and compensation were last evaluated in 2006, when an approved ordinance set the base annual salary for the mayor at $67,981 and the base annual salary for council members at $57,736. Since 2006, pay for the mayor and council members has been adjusted for the rising cost of living in Austin.

According to an Aug. 1 memo sent from the City of Austin's human resources and civil service director to council members, the current annual salary for council members is $83,158.40 and the mayor’s is $97,656. That means the new salaries proposed in Wednesday's ordinance would be a 40% increase in pay from 2022 to 2023.

The ordinance also allows for continued cost-of-living adjustments and states that the City will conduct a market study of pay for council members and their staff in 2027 and every five years after to determine whether salary adjustments are needed.

Some have taken to Reddit to express concern and distress over the proposed new salaries for the mayor and council members, with some pointing out the difference between the proposed amounts and the salaries of teachers, first responders and others who serve the public.

The council's Wednesday meeting was set to begin at 10 a.m. This story will be updated based on what the council decides.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter