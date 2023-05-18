Austin City Council to address items on child care during Thursday meeting

The items tackle things like making sure child care workers are paid what they deserve, access to additional trainings and more pre-K classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — There are multiple items on the Austin City Council agenda for Thursday that will address child care.

All of the items aim to help increase parents' access to affordable, high-quality care.

Item 13 would increase the amount of money for the City's contract with Workforce Solutions to give child care workers wage stipends. This increase would allow the City to serve 200 more employees, giving them up to an additional $2,500 a year.

Item 29 would authorize a contract with Together4Children to provide critical workforce development training for child care workers.

Finally, items 32, 33 and 34 would provide funding to support creating pre-K classrooms for 3 year old children across the Austin area – four in Del Valle ISD, three in Austin ISD and one in Leander ISD.

"I can imagine this is a welcome relief to many families who may have a parent that has stayed home to take care of their child because they can't find affordable, quality child care. So having the ability to put their child into pre-K3 is another opportunity to get people back into the workforce," Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) said.

Fuentes said she first proposed that the City invest into Del Valle ISD for programs like these and, when she did, that opened the door for the City to help out with other nearby districts and not just Austin ISD.

Now, just because these item are on the council's agenda Thursday doesn't automatically mean they will be approved. But councilmembers will discuss them and are expected to vote on them during their meeting.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube