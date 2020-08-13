Austin City Council to reconvene Thursday morning for further budget discussions

On Wednesday, council members listened to at least four hours of community comments but ultimately decided not to vote on the budget yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has not yet voted on the proposed budget, choosing instead to reconvene for a second day of discussion on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the council listened to at least four hours of community comments. Ultimately, they decided to save some of the discussion for the following day.

Among the things the council is considering is whether to slash the Austin Police Department's $434 million budget by about a third, or roughly $150 million. Nearly a fifth of that extra money, or $21 million, could potentially go toward things such as violence prevention and permanent housing services.

#ATXCouncil budget talks now on hold for the night - where things stand with #DefundThePolice in #ATX as council prepares to resume budget adoption in the AM - @KVUE live at 10 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) August 13, 2020

RELATED:

The budget cuts would also cancel all three upcoming cadet classes, reduce officer overtime pay and remove vacant officer positions, according to the proposal Councilmember Greg Casar shared.

Almost $80 million of the cuts would separate certain functions from APD, such as the 911 Call Center and Special Investigations Unit. The remaining $49 million in cuts would defund APD units including mounted patrol, traffic enforcement and lake patrol. That money would be moved to other forms of public safety, which the council would work to figure out over the next several months.

City Manager Spencer Cronk's originally proposed cutting APD's budget by $11 million, which advocates criticized.

The council recessed the meeting at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. They will reconvene at 10 a.m. Thursday.