Austin councilmember calls for improved police data transparency

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin City Council members says he wants to improve police data transparency practices.

José “Chito” Vela (District 4) plans to bring forward a resolution at the council meeting on Thursday that lays out specific requirements for format, content and frequency of data publication by the Austin Police Department (APD).

The resolution would require the City of Austin to publish an extensive data set once a month. Vela said he and his staff worked closely with City leadership, the APD and public data experts to develop a resolution that protects the privacy of crime victims while also providing the public with information.

“The Austin Police Department is an organization filled with people who strive to protect our city,” Vela said. “I am proud to bring forward an item which gives policymakers and the public an opportunity to use good data to drive public safety decisions.”

Vela said he looks forward to "seeing multiple analyses of our policing data conducted both inside and outside City Hall" and that "publishing these numbers will allow for more robust and informed public engagement on crime and safety topics in Austin.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Vanessa Fuentes (District 2), José Velásquez (District 3), Ryan Alter (District 5) and Allison Alter (District 10).