LIST: Where Austin residents can hear from mayoral, city council candidates

The Austin Chambers of Commerce and City of Austin are both hosting candidate forums throughout the months of September and October.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Nov. 8 election is getting closer and closer. To help voters make informed decisions about who they would like to represent them, several candidate forums are scheduled throughout the months of September and October.

This November, all Austinites who are registered to vote will have the opportunity to choose a new mayor, while residents in Austin City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9 will choose their councilmember.

The Austin Chambers of Commerce and City of Austin are both hosting candidate forums over the next few weeks where the public can hear from those running for office. Below is a breakdown of when and where each forum will take place.

Austin Chambers candidate forums

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., the Austin Chambers will host a forum with the candidates running for mayor of Austin. The forum will be held at the Austin Central Library, located at 710 W. Cesar Chavez Street, and will be hosted by KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau.

Current Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit and cannot run for re-election. Learn more about the six candidates running to replace him.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m., the Austin Chambers will host a forum with District 5 candidates. The forum will be held at the Ann Richards School for Women Leaders, located at 2309 Panther Trail, and will be hosted by KVUE Anchor Bryan Mays. Six candidates are running to replace current District 5 councilmember Ann Kitchen.

Mays will also host the District 8 forum on Friday, Sept. 23. That forum will be held at Clint Small Middle School, located at 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd. Paige Ellis currently serves as the councilmember for District 8 and is running for re-election against four other candidates.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Austin Chambers will host a forum with District 9 candidates at Austin Community College Rio Grande, located at 1212 Rio Grande Street. Eight candidates are running to replace current District 9 councilmember Kathie Tovo.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., the Austin Chambers will host a forum for candidates for District 1. The forum will be held at the Austin Community College Eastview Campus, located at 3401 Webberville Road, and it will be hosted by KVUE's Ashley Goudeau. The current councilmember for District 1, Natasha Harper-Madison, is running for re-election against three other candidates.

Finally, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., the Austin Chambers will host a forum with candidates for District 3. This forum will be held at St. Edward's University, located at 3001 S. Congress Ave. Six candidates are running to replace District 3's current councilmember, Sabino "Pio" Renteria.

City of Austin candidate forums

During September and October, the City of Austin and the City's Ethics Review Commission will sponsor live candidate forums for the city council and mayor elections. The forums will be moderated by the League of Women Voters Austin.

Each forum can be viewed live in person, online, on-air or via phone. Below are the details for each of the City's candidate forums:

District 1 : Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center (8401 Cameron Road)

: Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center (8401 Cameron Road) District 5 : Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at South Austin Senior Activity Center (3911 Menchaca Road)

: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at South Austin Senior Activity Center (3911 Menchaca Road) District 8 : Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at South Austin Senior Activity Center (3911 Menchaca Road)

: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at South Austin Senior Activity Center (3911 Menchaca Road) District 3 : Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center (808 Nile Street)

: Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center (808 Nile Street) District 9 : Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers (301 W. Second Street)

: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers (301 W. Second Street) Mayor: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers

In the event of a runoff election, a forum will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

Early voting for the November election begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and runs until Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter