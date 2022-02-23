City of Austin hosting discussions on CROWN Act Wednesday

The virtual meeting is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, City of Austin leaders are hosting a virtual discussion on the CROWN Act, part of a national movement aimed at "creating a respectful and open world for natural hair."

The city council has directed City Manager Spencer Cronk to work with stakeholders, including civil rights organizations, organizations representing the interests of workers and protected classes, and businesses, on further recommendations for this civil rights ordinance and for the local Civil Rights Office.

The act was first introduced in 2019 to eliminate hair discrimination across the U.S. So far, 12 states have passed legislation, amending the definition of the word "race" to include protections against hair discrimination.

"The purpose of this discussion is to share and gather information about community needs and ways we can feel and be protected in our spaces," the City said in a press release. "The first community forum to discuss the CROWN Act will help in gathering community input about protections necessary for people to be themselves and comfortable with wearing their natural hair and protective hair styles to work, in educational environments, in housing, the business space and everywhere we exist."

Wednesday's discussion will take place at 2 p.m. To participate, RSVP here. Individuals will be able to to provide comments using SpeakUp Austin.

