Austinites invited to share feedback on redistricting. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites have a chance to share their concerns about how their neighborhood is districted.

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held another public input hearing on Saturday. Its focus for the past two months has been for districts 7 and 10, covering most of the North Austin area.

The commission says redistricting ensures proper representation, makes the voting process fair, and prevents gerrymandering.

The districts were originally drawn in 2013.

Here's what one Austinite is saying about his own personal mission for getting his community redistricted.

“I caught this on the news so I thought I would come over here and say a little something,” said citizen Roy Divern. “I have an issue about the maps. First, I think they are hard to read. I tried to get online and look at them. I spent a few hours, two days. I'm trying to help the Hispanic friends get out and vote. I had a couple friends get denied the right to vote this last time.”

The next meeting is this upcoming Tuesday at the Lady Bird Wildflower Center. It'll focus on District 8. The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.