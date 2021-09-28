Austin City Council weighing item to approve legal resources to challenge Texas abortion law

The City Council will discuss the item at Thursday's council meeting.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is weighing a resolution that would direct City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide legal resources to support the ongoing lawsuits challenging Texas's controversial abortion law, Senate Bill 8.

Item 111 on Thursday's agenda states:

"Approve a resolution renewing the City of Austin’s consistent support for the reproductive rights of individuals who are capable of becoming pregnant, encouraging the business community to join the City in opposing the implementation of SB 8, and directing the City Manager to provide legal resources to support the current lawsuits that challenge SB 8."

It was co-sponsored by Councilmembers Paige Ellis, Leslie Pool and Gregorio Casar, Mayor Steve Adler and Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison.

Ellis will lead a press conference on Wednesday morning along with other elected officials in response to the implementation of SB8, which is the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

She will be joined by Mayor Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Harper-Madison, Casar and advocates from Planned Parenthood, Avow Texas, Women's March and the Austin Justice Coalition.

The law, which is already in effect, allows for private citizens to sue health care providers who perform abortions after around six weeks gestation. The law currently does not provide any exceptions for cases of rape or incest.