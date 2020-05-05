AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to vote on May 7 on Item 22, a multi-departmental community resilience plan that prepares the City to help Austinites survive catastrophic events with a focus on addressing economic, social and racial disparities.

Along with the City's community resilience plan, the council is also hoping for the development of successful community partnerships and hiring a Chief Resilience Officer.

According to a press release from the City of Austin, the vision behind the community resilience plan builds on Austin’s successful climate resilience work while seeking to more deeply address the chronic stressors that undermine community resilience putting some of Austin’s individuals and families at greater risk, particularly during catastrophic events such as the current crisis.

Item 22 is sponsored by Council Member Leslie Pool and co-sponsored by Mayor Adler and Council Members Alter, Harper-Madison, and Tovo.

“We are in the trenches at this moment, but even as we fight those daily battles, we are also planning for recovery and looking forward to the future,” said Council Member Pool. “As we do that, we need to ensure that Austin’s future is focused where it should be – on building community resilience for the next and the next crisis, and for the daily crises that are so very real for many families in our city.”



“We see now, more than ever, how important it is for Austin to be resilient," Mayor Adler added. "This initiative will make resiliency part of our everyday lives going forward.”

More information about the community resilience plan council will be voting on can be found here.

